Shropshire's Green Party calls for more NHS funding and coronavirus tests

The party has said it is alarmed at the poor performance from central government and wants more tests to be carried out in the UK.

Hilary Wendt, south Shropshire Green Party co-ordinator, said there were huge inbalances in funding that restrict the government from promoting a health service that can properly deal with emergencies.

"The people of Britain have been let down by government," she said. "Years of austerity imposed by the Conservative government have made us all much more vulnerable to crises than is acceptable.

"Germany has funded a health services that is resilient and has more capacity to deal with crises than we have.

"We have amazing dedicated staff in our NHS and the provision of everything they need to do a good job is non-negotiable requirement.

"As governments around the world spend hundreds of billions on coronavirus economic packages the Green Party hope we will never hear again how expensive investing in public health and health care system is. In the world after coronavirus let’s invest in wellbeing for all of us."

