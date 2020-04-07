Private hospital in Shrewsbury offering space to NHS patients needing urgent cancer treatment

Nuffield Health Shrewsbury Hospital has been in talks with bosses at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

During the coronavirus pandemic, it has been agreed that Nuffield Health Shrewsbury Hospital will offer operating and clinic space to those patients whose surgery cannot wait for the crisis to pass – such as breast, gynaecology and urology cancer patients.

It started admitting SaTH patients who needed urgent cancer treatment last week.

Mike Haffenden, hospital director, said: “After discussions with colleagues at SaTH, it was agreed that at the current time, the best use of our facilities would be to offer our operating theatres and clinics to those specialities who most urgently needed to be able to carry on their work."

Leighann Sharp, matron at Nuffield Health Shrewsbury Hospital, is delighted that staff and facilities are being used in this way, enabling lifesaving surgery to continue.

She said: "I am immensely proud of all the team here at the hospital who are working in very challenging times.

"I am delighted to see Nuffield Health staff working alongside NHS colleagues in order to provide much needed care and support to this cohort of patients.

"We will continue to support the NHS, and our local community during this crisis and are only too happy to play our part."

On Monday, further NHS services started at Nuffield Health Shrewsbury Hospital including specialist out-patient urology and gastroenterology clinics.

Nuffield Health Shrewsbury Hospital, which has worked with SaTH over many years to offer NHS clinics over a range of specialities, was awarded a ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission following inspections in 2016 and 2018.

For more information visit nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/shrewsbury or call 01743 817872.