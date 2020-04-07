Action taken on pubs and hotels trading during coronavirus lockdown

The three businesses included pubs and hotels, two in south Powys and one in the north.

Powys County Council is reminding businesses to follow national guidelines and comply with the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020 or face enforcement action.

Last month the UK Government stepped up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives by ordering the closure of various businesses and venues which included pubs and hotels.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Despite the latest measures, some businesses have continued to trade, so a range of enforcement action has been carried out including issuing prohibition notices and fixed penalty notices.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for economic development, housing and regulatory services, said: “The vast majority of businesses across the county are complying with the measures that the UK Government introduced last month and I would like to thank them for this.

“The measures are in place for a good reason, to save lives. It’s extremely disappointing that some businesses want to risk the lives of the people of Powys by staying open.

Advertising

“We were left with no option but to take enforcement action against these three premises after they continued to ignore the measures.

“We will continue to support the county’s businesses where we can during these unprecedented times but will take the appropriate action against those who disregard these vital measures and put people’s lives at risk.”

For the latest updates and information about coronavirus from the council visit powys.gov.uk/coronavirus