Watch: Rugby stars in message of support to Shropshire hospital workers

In a video message, Owen Farrell, Johnny Sexton, and Stuart Hogg, captains of England, Ireland and Scotland, were joined by former Wales legend Shane Williams, in expressing their thanks to staff in the critical care units at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

Welsh legend Jonathan Davies also sent a video message to staff at the hospitals, along with former Wales and Cardiff Blues Star Rhys Williams.

Watch the video messages here:

In a message arranged by former England captain Will Carling to Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital Trust critical care matron Hannah O'Mahoney-Magee, Farrell said: "Hello Hannah, just a quick message to say thank you for everything you're doing.

"It is people like you who are a massive inspiration for everybody up and down the county at the moment and it is definitely appreciated so thank you and take care."

Johnny Sexton, Irish captain added: "Everybody in the HSI and everyone in the NHS also, I know you guys are looking after a lot of Irish people based in the UK as well, I just want to say thank you for the work you are doing at the moment.

"We know what you're doing in the front line, nothing in your training could have prepared you for, and what you're seeing day to day and dealing with day to day, how you are going about it is just inspirational for all of us. I just want to say keep up the good work and we will get through this together."

Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg said: "Hi Hannah, Stuart Hogg here, I hope you and your family are well. It is just a quick message to say thank you very much to you and your critical care team for all the hard work and effort you're putting in.

"We are all right behind you, immensely proud of you guys so keep it up and we will do our part by staying at home."

Shane Williams added: "Shane Williams here, just a quick message to anyone from the NHS, all the support workers doing a fantastic job for us, you are absolute legends, or for anyone who just needs a quick message, take care of yourself, stay at home and this will all blow over really soon I hope."

Responding to the message Hannah said it would be wonderful for the staff at the hospitals to see.

Replying on Twitter she said: "I am lost for words. Thank you so very much from all @SaTHCritCare. You are true rugby legends and this will be absolutely awesome for our teams and Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals."

The messages had come about after Dr Chris Mowatt, Consultant Anaesthetist at SaTH, had responded to a twitter post from former England skipper Carling.

In his message Rhys Williams wished a happy birthday to one of the trust's intensive care unit managers, as well as Jules Lewis, Lead Nurse End of Life Care SaTH.

He said: "To Janey D, wanna wish you a happy birthday for next week. To Jules and all the team at Shrewsbury hospital and Telford hospital for all the work you are doing a massive thank you, it is hugely appreciated by everyone I am sure.

"Keep it going, I know you have been working really hard and I know the end isn't in sight yet. Keep it going and know we are all supporting you guys and really appreciate everything you are doing for all of us. Thank you and see you soon. Happy birthday, penblwydd hapus darling!"

Jonathan Davies, said: "Hiya Jane, It is Jonathan Davies here, the older one. Just wishing you a very happy birthday but also I know you work in the NHS and you do an amazing job you and your colleagues during this stressful time for everyone so I know it is very difficult times but I hope you have a wonderful happy birthday and thank you everyone who works for the NHS for everything you are doing at the moment."