Parking charges suspended for all visitors to Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, brought in the measure today.

The decision has been taken to support people using the hospital facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

A similar decision to suspend parking charges for staff was taken a couple of weeks ago and came into force on April 1.

Stacey Keegan, acting chief executive, said: "We were one of the first trusts in the country to remove parking charges for their staff, and we have now decided that our patients and visitors should benefit in the same way during these challenging times.

"This decision does not change our earlier decision regarding visiting – and our wards remain closed to visitors unless there are specific mitigating factors which should be discussed with the nurse-in-charge."