Council says it is handing out more than 30,000 pieces of PPE to staff

The authority said it is now distributing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to essential frontline workers.

In a joint statement on the situation Andy Begley and Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s acting interim chief executives, said: “We are really pleased that we are now receiving PPE and are now immediately deploying all equipment to our essential frontline staff.

“This has been a national issue which we had continually raised nationally through the various groups we work with and represent, and we have chased companies and contacts – we have even had this issue communicated through our MPs to central Government.

“Our key priority now is to ensure our social care staff are equipped with the right PPE to not only help protect themselves but those most vulnerable residents they support.

“We anticipate more PPE coming in over the next few weeks.”

The PPE, which currently includes face masks and gloves, was being issued from Friday to members of staff supporting those in the community.

Last week the government published further revised guidance on PPE for health and social care workers.