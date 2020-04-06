Coronavirus: West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner launches support fund for those in need

Town and parish councils across the region can apply for money from the pot, started by John Campion, to purchase essential items that will allow them to continue providing support to those in need.

Mr Campion also encouraged residents to volunteer within their community.

He said: "Covid-19 is a concern for us all across West Mercia and during these uncertain times we must work together to ease the situation.

"Keeping everyone connected is crucial in ensuring that the most vulnerable are not alone.

"I have seen communities come together throughout West Mercia to provide services such as collecting medication, essential shopping and offering phone and video calls.

"This new fund will give volunteer groups the opportunity to fund essential items such as face masks, gloves and ID badges, enabling them to continue the vital work they are doing in our communities.

"As commissioner I would encourage you all listen to guidelines issued by the government, look out for each other and register for volunteer schemes in your area."