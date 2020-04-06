Menu

Coronavirus help: We are genuine, says Telford community group

By Charlotte Bentley | Leegomery | Coronavirus | Published:

A Telford community help group has said fear over scam artists has stopped some people getting in touch with them.

Leegomery Methodist Church senior steward John Bowdler with John Rowley, Sam Youngz and Margaret Rowley

The Friends of Leegomery Methodist Church set up a coronavirus help group in March to support the community and get essential items out to those in need.

John Bowdler, a volunteer for the group, said that at the beginning of the week they had been told that some elderly members of the community who received the leaflets posted through their door, have not contacted them because they thought it was a scam.

Police have warned of many people taking advantage of the coronavirus situation by starting scams, but John wants to clarify that they are here to help.

"We have had a really positive response mainly and volunteers have been working hard," he said.

More coverage:

"We posted around 1,000 leaflets around Leegomery with our details on and the church website.

"Some other volunteers from the Leegate Centre had delivered food to residents who told them that they were weary of scams.

"It's a bit of a shame people think that but hopefully people will come to realise we are here to help."

John said it is easy to build up relationships with people in the community as the volunteers are collecting food and prescriptions numerous times a week.

He said he hopes it calms down and encourages people to get in touch if they need help. He can be contacted on 07790 494847.

