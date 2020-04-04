Telford schools and colleges provide care firms with minibuses

They have loaned a fleet of minibuses to The Wrekin Housing Group, which will be used to deliver much-needed care to its elderly and most vulnerable customers.

It is the latest example of county schools making a real and significant contribution amid the current crisis, after a group provided hundreds of masks and protective items to local health workers.

Telford College and Ercall Wood Academy each have two 16-seater minibuses which are usually used to transport students to off-site assignments. They have now loaned them to the group, to transport staff to its 10 extra care schemes, which are spread around Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Cannock, Stafford and Wolverhampton.

The group took delivery of the four minibuses at its headquarters in Old Park, Telford, this week.

David Wells, executive director for operational services at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “This is a fantastic example of local organisations working together to help people most in need during these testing times.

“We are really thankful to Telford College and Ercall Wood School for allowing us to use their minibuses. They will be put to good use helping to transport key care workers to our extra-care schemes allowing them to continue delivering vital frontline social care and make a difference to people’s lives.”

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College, said: "It's important that everyone pulls together to help our communities through these unprecedented times.

The mini buses that will now be used to help carers

"So we are delighted to have been able to make our two college minibuses available to the Wrekin Housing Group, allowing their staff to carry out such vital support work for society's elderly and most vulnerable people."

Gill Eatough, is executive principal and chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, which has six Telford schools under its umbrella.

She said: "We are delighted to be able to play our part in the big community effort, by offering the The Wrekin Housing Group use of our two 16-seater minibuses at Ercall Wood School.

"With our schools currently not operating to full capacity, but still supporting children of key workers and vulnerable young people, these minibuses would only have been sitting around, unused.

"Instead, they are now able to play a vital role. We all need to pull together to help out where we can in these difficult times."