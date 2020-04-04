Coronavirus: Cancelled Broseley Festival thanks NHS workers

Broseley Festival Committee and Liam Price, who featured on ITV's The Voice Kids and was due to play at the festival this year for the first time, released a video in tribute to those working on the frontline to battle the spread of coronavirus.

The festival has also started working with Pure Gold UK, a streaming radio station bringing people regular live shows hosted by Broseley Festival DJ & compere Barry Davies.

Director of Broseley Festival Committee, Daniel Glaze, said “We are so pleased that Liam agreed to become involved in this wonderful cause and we would like to thank him and his family for their continued support.

"Unfortunately Broseley Festival 2020 has now been cancelled due to everything going on around the world and we wanted to say a special thank you to all those who are risking themselves everyday to show our gratitude and support to each and every one of these wonderful people.

"We also wanted to bring a little light-hearted fun to everyone during this sad time, so we are so pleased to have teamed up with Pure Gold UK to help support people at home by bringing music and a little fun to them and into their homes.”

Daniel added that while this year's festival will not take place, the committee is discussing a range of activities and events that could take placer in Broseley later on in the year before the main event returns in 2021.

For more information, search Broseley Festival on Facebook.