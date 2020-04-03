Advertising
Thousands join #ClapForCarers across Shropshire to show support for frontline staff
People across Shropshire sent out a message of solidarity to NHS staff and care workers around the county last night as they joined #ClapForCarers.
Following on from last week's successful campaign where hundreds of thousands of people joined in, Shropshire residents once again clapped to show appreciation for our country's key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
From clapping to banging pots and pans, people joined in whatever way they could to show support for staff on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis.
Earlier on Thursday, Telford and Wrekin Council Leader Shaun Davies put out an appeal for people to sing You'll Never Walk Alone at 8pm as a further message of support.
He said he was so proud of Telford and Wrekin for joining in as messages of support flooded social media on Thursday evening.
West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit were at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford in time to join #ClapForCarers and displayed a message of support in their car window.
Telford and Wrekin Mayor, Stephen Reynolds, also joined in on the campaign and tweeted a video of him clapping.
A household in Shrewsbury said thank you to key workers with a colourful garland as Anita Cash captured the moment a canine friend got involved.
Samantha Smith from Sutton Hill in Telford showed a video of her street joining the campaign.
She said: "Another wonderful #ClapForCarers in Sutton Hill tonight. Thanking all our NHS and key workers, particularly those in Telford, for their bravery and resilience."
Over in mid Wales, fire crews at Llandrindod Wells Fire Station made an especially loud noise as they showed their appreciation for key workers.
