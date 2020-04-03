Thousands join #ClapForCarers across Shropshire to show support for frontline staff

Following on from last week's successful campaign where hundreds of thousands of people joined in, Shropshire residents once again clapped to show appreciation for our country's key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

From clapping to banging pots and pans, people joined in whatever way they could to show support for staff on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, Telford and Wrekin Council Leader Shaun Davies put out an appeal for people to sing You'll Never Walk Alone at 8pm as a further message of support.

He said he was so proud of Telford and Wrekin for joining in as messages of support flooded social media on Thursday evening.

I love you Telford and Wrekin !



So proud!



❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/n5Ny2jhOJV — Shaun Davies (@CllrShaunDavies) April 2, 2020

West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit were at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford in time to join #ClapForCarers and displayed a message of support in their car window.

At the Princess Royal Hospital this evening in time for #ClapForCarers to thank the #NHS and all of our colleagues @WMASHART @OFFICIALWMAS for all of their hard work, not just now but 24/7 365 days a year 💙



Thank you!#clapforNHS 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y74GZPFRQf — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) April 2, 2020

Telford and Wrekin Mayor, Stephen Reynolds, also joined in on the campaign and tweeted a video of him clapping.

Did you join in again this week? Thank you to all our key workers across ⁦@TelfordWrekin⁩ pic.twitter.com/ITWSghG6Gk — Telford & Wrekin Mayor (@TandWMayor) April 2, 2020

A household in Shrewsbury said thank you to key workers with a colourful garland as Anita Cash captured the moment a canine friend got involved.

Samantha Smith from Sutton Hill in Telford showed a video of her street joining the campaign.

She said: "Another wonderful #ClapForCarers in Sutton Hill tonight. Thanking all our NHS and key workers, particularly those in Telford, for their bravery and resilience."

Another wonderful #ClapForCarers in Sutton Hill tonight! Thanking all our NHS and key workers, particularly those in #Telford, for their bravery and resilience! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fXddupjNRI — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaSmiMYP) April 2, 2020

Over in mid Wales, fire crews at Llandrindod Wells Fire Station made an especially loud noise as they showed their appreciation for key workers.

Two of our crew from Albrighton Fire Station showing their appreciation to the NHS & all front line key workers..

We are still here to help when we can, but we as a service have put special measures in place to keep ourselves and you safe.#stayathome #nhs #alloneteam pic.twitter.com/OiBVpzEvAY — Albrighton Fire Station (@SFRS_Albrighton) April 3, 2020

E Squad response showing their appreciation for the NHS last night at the RSH #ClapForTheNHS pic.twitter.com/mrWD6LlOFH — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) April 3, 2020

Amazing to hear everyone clapping for the NHS 💚💙❤️As well as the NHS, the British Red Cross are proud of all our front line working including the fire service who work along side us @shropsfire we are proud to work and volunteer along every single one of you #ThursdayThoughts — Shropshire ER (@Shropser) April 2, 2020

Residents of Whittington out in force earlier - thank you! https://t.co/fmwsq8tEAv — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) April 2, 2020