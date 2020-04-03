Shropshire Athlete in hospital with suspected Coronavirus

Mark "Fossy" Fosbrook, from Whittington suffered a collapsed lung. He says now feels he should be able to get through because he exercises regularly and is urging others to keep fit.

He was taken into hospital on Thursday, 10 days after coming down with a fever and cough.

He still hasn't had confirmation that he has Covid-19 however his symptoms fit the virus.

Mr Fosbrook, engagement advisor for Activity Alliance, which aims to get disabled people involved in physical activity spoke out from his hospital bed.

"P lease take this seriously, Stay Home and stay Safe. There were times when I was thinking this could be it for me. But knowing I’m fit and healthy I should be ok.

"Also make sure you exercise, do it if you don’t have any symptoms to keep you fit."

The athlete was part of the Atlanta Paralympics standing volleyball team was a member of the Team GB wheelchair rugby side team that won gold in the 2015 European Championships and won a gold and silver European medal with the GB men’s senior wheelchair basketball team.

He said he began with a cough and fever a week last Monday, and carried on working from home sand exercised on his static bike.

Advertising

"It worsened on the Friday night and I didn't get out of bed all weekend with a piercing headache, high temperature and cough. The little I did eat my taste was funny," he said.

"It usually takes quite a lot to knock me down and boy did this do that. Monday I started feeling a bit better but then I had a massive coughing fit and by Wednesday my breathing was getting worse."

He was taken into The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Thursday and it was discovered he had a collapsed lung.

"The staff of the NHS are doing an amazing job at this time, when they are still working out what they should and shouldn’t be doing. A massive thankyou to them."

"Please take this seriously, Stay Home and Stay Safe. There were times when I thought this could be it for me but knowing I’m fit and healthy I should be ok. Also make sure you only do it if you don’t have any symptoms."

Still on oxygen and having had 1200 ml of fluid drained from his chest, he said he was hoping to be home in 3-4 days and was looking forward to being back at home with his wife, Emma and young sons.