Police in Shrewsbury say there are still too many people out despite coronavirus lockdown
Police in Shrewsbury say there are still too many people out as the coronavirus lockdown continues.
The Shrewsbury police team have stressed the importance of staying inside and only going out for essentials, if it is absolutely necessary.
Police have been given new powers to fine people who gather in groups or refuse to return home, following social distancing measures introduced by the Government last week.
In a tweet on Friday, the police team said: "A little saddened to see a lot of people out. Please, if you can stay at home, only come out for absolute essentials. It is important.
"We do understand residents who live in town must do the essential shop but some were not local residents. They were advised to return home as soon as they could."
The Local Policing Priority Team North also tweeted a video, saying: "Thanks to @ShrewsburyTC & @markethallshrew for a bird's eye view of our #covid19 #shrewsbury patrol. Seems to be quite a few people out today though. Please remember #Stayathomesavelives #police #Protect."
