Police in Shrewsbury say there are still too many people out despite coronavirus lockdown

The Shrewsbury police team have stressed the importance of staying inside and only going out for essentials, if it is absolutely necessary.

Police have been given new powers to fine people who gather in groups or refuse to return home, following social distancing measures introduced by the Government last week.

In a tweet on Friday, the police team said: "A little saddened to see a lot of people out. Please, if you can stay at home, only come out for absolute essentials. It is important.

"We do understand residents who live in town must do the essential shop but some were not local residents. They were advised to return home as soon as they could."

6166 on foot patrol in the town centre. A little saddened to see a lot of people out. Please, if you can stay at home, only come out for absolute essentials #ItsImportant #COVID19Pandemic — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) April 3, 2020

The Local Policing Priority Team North also tweeted a video, saying: "Thanks to @ShrewsburyTC & @markethallshrew for a bird's eye view of our #covid19 #shrewsbury patrol. Seems to be quite a few people out today though. Please remember #Stayathomesavelives #police #Protect."

