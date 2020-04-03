Seven more people die with coronavirus at Shropshire hospitals

The latest figures from NHS England have confirmed a further seven people died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust – which manages both Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals.

It brings the total to have died with coronavirus at the hospitals to 21, and is the highest amount of confirmed deaths on one day in the county since the start of the outbreak.

Another person has also died in the county outside the care of the hospitals, meaning a total of 22 people in Shropshire who have died have tested positive for the virus.

In Wales a further 21 deaths have been confirmed, taking the total in the country to 141.

NHS England said a further 604 people have died across the nation, bringing the number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 3,302.

In a statement they said that 34 of the 604 had no underlying health conditions, including one as young as 27.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in self-isolation until his temperature drops after suffering from coronavirus. He did, however, add he was 'feeling better'.

Speaking about his own health, Mr Johnson said: “Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature.

“So, in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”

He has urged people to resist the “temptation” to break coronavirus lockdown rules should the weather hot up this weekend.

The Prime Minister said he understood “everybody may be getting a bit stir crazy”, particularly if they have children in the house, and people may want to “hang out” over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is expecting to take delivery of 560 new ventilators amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Earlier this week, the Government announced that 30 new ventilators would be supplied to hospitals next week, although it is thought the NHS needs at least 30,000 devices to cope with peak demand.

It already has 8,000 in hospitals, with another 8,000 ordered.