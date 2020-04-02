Telford performing arts academy launches virtual dance classes

Ben Anderson, owner of 7 Academy of Performing Arts in Telford, has pivoted from on-site classes to pre-recorded online classes, as well as live, real-time classes.

“Normality for our students is our number one priority during this time," he said.

"Our students are so excited to see their teachers on TV.

"The smiles on the faces of the little ones are priceless as they can’t wait to show us their favourite teddy bears or introduce us to their pets.

"These are all things that really allow us to continue to personally interact with our students.

"Our families can attest to the strong community we have built at 7 Academy, so it was a fairly smooth transition to keep the connection going online."

7 Academy, which serves children as young as two-years-old, has been running since 2016 and has become a leading centre for dance and musical theatre for both recreational and competitive level students.

Students have performed at local events and venues.

“Our staff have been fantastic," Ben said.

"We have worked non-stop since the Government announced further isolation measures to launch this entirely new way of delivering classes.

“The more physical activity we can offer, the better our children will be able to focus academically.

"Plus, we want to give our parents some time to catch up.

“Our parents are the real stars here. They have become home-school teachers overnight while working from home and running a household with no breaks.

"We want to help them catch their breath by offering extra activities for the children. If we can keep our dancers busy for an additional 10-30 minutes several times per week, then mom and dad can throw in a load of laundry, make the next meal or just breathe for a few minutes.

“We are so humbled by the overwhelmingly positive response of parents emailing, calling and posting Facebook messages of gratitude.”

Online dance subscriptions are available by contacting 7 Academy at 7academypa@gmail.com or via its social media channels.