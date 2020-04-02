Coronavirus: RAF Cosford base could house temporary mortuary

It has been suggested that one of the hangars at the base could be used if conventional services can no longer cope.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said talks over contingency planning were taking place, to ensure people are safe and those who die are handled with "the utmost respect and care".

He said: “We are working with local communities to undertake contingency planning so we can ensure the public are kept safe, and any tragic loss of life is handled with the utmost respect and care.”

It comes as a temporary mortuary for 1,500 bodies will be built at Birmingham Airport in preparation for a predicted rise in the number of coronavirus deaths.

Work has already started on the site on the south side of the airport as existing mortuaries near their full capacity.

It will initially be able to accommodate 1,500 bodies but will later be expanded to increase its capacity. Meanwhile the NEC is being transformed into a large temporary hospital and a huge food distribution site has been set up at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton.