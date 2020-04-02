Pharmacy group chief, 86, joins fight-back against coronavirus

Clive Granville Murray, who is in charge of Murrays Healthcare, decided to act at this "crucial time" amid fears over Covid-19.

The chain of pharmacies has 27 locations – including sites in the Black Country and Shropshire.

Mr Murray, from Tipton, said: "I will go where I'm needed – we stretch from Market Drayton to Malvern in the south, and we've got a large concentration in the West Midlands in the Black Country.

"The situation that we've got – let's face it, doctors are sitting at the telephone and we're on the frontline.

"Pharmacists must realise, in a sense, they are on the front line and may be in a good position to be infected.

"We've had lots of people coming in– we might say 'it's Christmas-time' business.

"I'll be dispensing – a pharmacist doesn't do the physical job, they check things before it goes out to make sure it's right."

The pharmacist, who didn't officially retire but took on less work, has kept up-to-date with the requirements of the General Pharmaceutical Council.

The 86-year-old, who qualified as a pharmacist in 1958, previously served as a councillor in both Dudley and Sandwell.

He represented Princes End in 1978 to 1979, and Dudley's Coseley East from 1966 to 1970, and Quarry Bank from 1992 to 1995.

The specialist also questioned the Government's policy in breaking back experts.

He said: "It seems, at this rather crucial time, professionals are needed. I hear on the TV and radio they are bringing back 65,000 professional people, but what concerns me is – where necessary – will they be registered with their official bodies?

"Will they be allowed to practice and do their original job?"

But what advice would he give to patients?

"I would say to patients 'consult your pharmacist' and rely on their advice," Mr Murray added.