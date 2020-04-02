No new Shropshire coronavirus deaths as toll for England rises by 561

In total 2,921 people have now died across the UK after testing positive for Covid-19, with a further 569 deaths confirmed across all countries on Thursday.

The number of deaths is again the UK's biggest daily increase so far, after the Department of Health announced 563 people had died the previous day.

See also:

The death toll in England alone now stands at 2,698.

The 561 English patients confirmed to have died in the latest figures were aged between 22 and 100. Forty-four of them, aged between 25 and 100, had no known underlying health condition.

There have been no further deaths in Shropshire, where 14 people have died so far at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, and another person has died at a Shrewsbury retirement complex.

Wales has announced 19 further deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of deaths in the country to 117.

Advertising

Public Health Wales does not provide a breakdown of the areas where patients have died.

The news comes as the Government launched a new ad campaign, urging people to stay at home 'or people will die'. Full-page adverts featuring the new messaging – including the slogan “Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives” – have been placed in most national newspapers, while social media users have also been targeted with the advertising across a variety of platforms.

PPE for health workers

The World Health Organisation's guidance on the use of face masks is also being reviewed in the battle against coronavirus. A study from Hong Kong appears to indicate that the use of face masks can slow the rate of infection among the general population.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is still showing symptoms of Covid-19, Downing Street has said, as it confirmed the Government is working with nine potential suppliers over a new Covid-19 antibody test. The Prime Minister’s seven days of self-isolation end on Friday but it is unclear whether he plans to leave the Downing Street flat where he has been staying.

Boris Johnson has insisted testing is “the way” through the coronavirus crisis as the Government continues to face intense pressure over its policy. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to stress the importance of testing in a message to the public, saying it is how “we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle”.

It came as Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director of Public Health England (PHE), admitted “everybody involved is frustrated” by the low number of tests being carried out.