Divorce enquiries go up at Shropshire solicitors

Wace Morgan Solicitors, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Newtown, said there had already been a spike in calls about divorce in the last two weeks, and that they expected more in the coming months.

It comes as the firm launches a new 24-hour domestic violence trauma line, to help people at risk.

Emma Kenvyn, an executive who specialises in family issues, said incidents of domestic violence were set to increase during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sadly, the number of separations, divorces and domestic incidents is set to go up during this crisis due to people being at home for longer than usual, together with additional financial and employment pressures,” she said.

“Where court injunctions are needed, I can still apply for legal aid, complete an application and ask the court to consider it over email with a telephone hearing if necessary.

“Current restrictions telling people to stay inside are even tougher for those whose home is not the ‘safe haven’ it should be.

“I welcome the recent news that domestic abuse victims are allowed to leave home to seek help at refuges despite rules to stop coronavirus spreading."

She will be staffing the Wace Morgan helpline - 07823 77 77 74 - on a 24/7 basis to offer legal advice to domestic violence sufferers. However, she said that anyone in immediate risk should call 999.

“This is a very stressful time for families and we are here to help," she said. "Anyone who is at risk of, or experiencing, domestic abuse, is still able to leave and seek refuge as refuges remain open."