Dialysis patient launches fundraiser for home machine

Jack Fetherstonhaugh, a former student at Packwood Haugh School near Shrewsbury, has to attend Glan Clwyd Hospital in north Wales three days a week for dialysis, even though under Government guidance he should be shielding from coronavirus.

The 33-year-old, who lives in north Wales and has family in Craven Arms, is hoping to raise £25,000 so he doesn't have to be left as vulnerable.

After the coronavirus crisis is over, the machine will also give him more freedom.

Jack Fetherstonhaugh

He had been due to start home hemodialysis in December but it was delayed and he says he has now been told it will not happen under the NHS due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jack, who also has an underlying lung issue, says he has already had his dialysis treatment time cut at the hospital and was told patients may have to give up the dialysis beds if the pressures of coronavirus get worse.

He said: "This obviously has been terrible news as all I want to do is avoid hospital with the virus becoming ever more dangerous.

"I've had a letter from the Government saying I shouldn't leave home for 12 weeks but I have no choice. I try to take precautions and wear gloves and a mask when I have to go out.

"It would be amazing to have my own dialysis machine. It would be such a relief.

Jack Fetherstonhaugh

"I've had so much stress."

Jack, who works as an artist and exhibited his work at Oerley Hall, Oswestry, last year, added: "Just being able to do it at home means I can do a bit of work. I'm not confined to a particular time slot.

"I would have more freedom to hang out with friends. The freedom would be amazing."

He set the fundraising page up on Friday and it has raised more than £5,000 so far.

Jack said: "I've been overwhelmed, it's incredible the support I've had."

