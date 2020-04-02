Coronavirus: Householders urged to be vigilant to prevent pest problems

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) is advising people to carefully manage their household rubbish to stop rats taking hold.

Some basic precautions include:

Keep bin lids sealed properly – even small gaps create easy access for pests.

Where possible, keep rubbish away from windows and doors and, ideally, out of direct sunlight to help reduce smells and decrease the rate of decomposition.

Don’t leave leftover food lying around and empty kitchen containers into the composting bin on a regular or even daily basis.

Don’t put loose food waste straight in the bin. Wrapping it in approved compostable liners, plastic bags or refuse sacks will ensure it doesn’t stick to the sides of containers and will help contain any odours.

Try to keep any food waste in the wheelie bin – only put non-food items into bin bags to keep pests away.

Dee Ward-Thompson, BPCA technical manager, said: “Householders should be mindful of what can happen by failing to take simple preventative measures.

“Pests like rats, flies and urban foxes feed on the leftovers in our bins.

“Rats in particular carry many diseases which can be easily spread to humans through their urine, including toxoplasmosis and Weil’s disease.

“The last thing the country needs right now is a plague of rats alongside the pandemic.

“Rats and mice can reproduce incredibly quickly given access to a plentiful supply of food, such as food waste.

“If environmental conditions are preferable, a female rat can reproduce every six weeks with litters consisting of six to eight offspring.

“The professional pest management sector is still working hard to protect homes and key sectors during this pandemic.

“Situations like this reinforce how crucial the sector is.

“BPCA members are trained, qualified and audited to the British Standard in Pest Management BS EN 16636.

“Our members are still out doing emergency work such as protecting homes and businesses during the pandemic.”

For more information or to find a professional company visit bpca.org.uk