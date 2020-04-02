'We are all in this together': Shropshire mum finds way to help in coronavirus battle

The 35-year-old from Highley has seen her family and friends going off to work in front line jobs at supermarkets and other key industries.

Now as part of her own efforts she has repurposed her business, That Wood Be Telling, to raise money for the NHS.

Clare has been making wooden rainbow signs and key rings to raise money for the health service and has so far made £400 to donate.

She has created wooden rainbows, which say 'thank you NHS' as well as key rings saying 'we are all in this together' accompanied by the rainbow.

Clare Murphy, who is making wooden rainbows and keyrings to sell to raise money for the NHS.

She has been making them at her home then posting them out to buyers by combining her trip to the post office with essential shopping.

She said the rainbows cost £3.50 with £2.50 going to the NHS, and the key rings are £1.50 with £1 going to the health service. Clare explained that she was making no profit out of the items, and was only covering costs to allow her to fundraise.

She said: "I came up with the idea of fundraising but was thinking what can I do because of the social distancing and then thought I could do something with the business and came up with the idea of rainbows thanking the NHS.

Anyone who wants to buy a rainbow or a key ring can visit the That Wood Be Telling Facebook page or emailclare@thatwoodbetelling.co.uk.