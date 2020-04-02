Menu

Advertising

Clap for Key Workers: Applause ringing out amid coronavirus lockdown

By Thomas Parkes | Coronavirus | Published:

People across the region came together to Clap for Key Workers recognising the efforts of dedicated staff including our NHS heroes.

Residents at Market Square, Wolverhampton, gather and clap, to support 'clap for our carers'.

Hundreds of thousands of people joined in across the UK last week to show their appreciation for frontline workers amid the coronavirus.

And now it has been extended to recognised everyone working like bin collectors, supermarket workers and police officers.

  • We'd love to see your videos. DM us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or email them to webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or digital@shropshirestar.co.uk

Residents across the UK are standing on their doorsteps, balconies, or in their gardens, at 8pm to give a round of applause for their vital work.

The first event saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak leading the applause – with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all taking part.

The Clap for Key Workers campaign

And people across the Midlands also got involved, with residents at an apartment block in Wolverhampton making sure their voices were heard.

BBC and ITV suspended its programmes at 8pm to ensure each of its viewers can take part in the clapping.

Advertising

Mr Johnson, who is in self-isolating after coming down with coronavirus symptoms, will find a way to participate in the event, Number 10 confirmed.

His spokesman said: "The PM definitely wants to find a way of expressing his continued appreciation for the fantastic efforts that NHS staff are making and the PM would urge as many people as possible to take part tonight."

Coronavirus Health News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes
Trainee Reporter - @TParkes_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News