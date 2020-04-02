Clap for Key Workers: Applause ringing out amid coronavirus lockdown

Hundreds of thousands of people joined in across the UK last week to show their appreciation for frontline workers amid the coronavirus.

And now it has been extended to recognised everyone working like bin collectors, supermarket workers and police officers.

Residents across the UK are standing on their doorsteps, balconies, or in their gardens, at 8pm to give a round of applause for their vital work.

The first event saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak leading the applause – with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all taking part.

The Clap for Key Workers campaign

And people across the Midlands also got involved, with residents at an apartment block in Wolverhampton making sure their voices were heard.

BBC and ITV suspended its programmes at 8pm to ensure each of its viewers can take part in the clapping.

Join us at 8pm this evening as we clap to show our thanks to everyone, including #TransportHeroes who are helping critical workers get to work and keeping important supplies moving across the UK 👏 #ClapBecauseWeCare #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/UJsVwrNG7t — Dept for Transport #StayHomeSaveLives (@transportgovuk) April 2, 2020

Mr Johnson, who is in self-isolating after coming down with coronavirus symptoms, will find a way to participate in the event, Number 10 confirmed.

His spokesman said: "The PM definitely wants to find a way of expressing his continued appreciation for the fantastic efforts that NHS staff are making and the PM would urge as many people as possible to take part tonight."