Care workers appeal

Abacare, which has offices in Newtown and provides care in the surrounding areas, says that its essential work in the community means it is protecting those who need care at home, shielding them from the virus while also relieving pressure on the NHS.

Jane Jones, Branch Manager at Abacare, said: “We’re supporting our colleagues in the NHS wholeheartedly, as we do on a daily basis already, by providing invaluable care for those who need it at home.

“By maintaining their health at home, we’re helping keep them safe. We’re ensuring they take their prescribed medication and we’re caring for their physical and emotional well-being every day. All this helps prevent adding additional pressure on the NHS and its resources, which we know will be under considerable strain in the coming months.

“However, we need to boost our team numbers immediately, so we can continue to protect our service users and the NHS. We’re calling on anyone who is currently fit and healthy but unable to work, following business closures and restrictions, to help us in their own communities.”

Abacare says it can offer full training and paid work immediately to anyone willing to become a professional home carer in Wales.

Ms Jones added: “We’re urging anyone who needs work and feels they can help us to get in touch immediately. If you’ve previously had a customer-facing role, then you’ll have transferable skills and we can give you full, professional training too. You will be doing invaluable work supporting those most in need, while, also, protecting the NHS.”

Abacare is urging anyone who needs full-time or part-time, flexible paid work and who has recently been made redundant or laid-off, or who is looking for work for other reasons, to get in touch for an interview.

Ms Jones added: “We’ll do Skype or Facetime interviews, so you don’t have to leave home unnecessarily. If you are fit and well and want to make a real difference to people’s lives and wish to support the NHS during this crisis, we can train you quickly.

“Please call our Newtown branch on 01686 625644. Our office team will be able to have a chat with you and they will be able to set up interviews via Skype or Facetime to talk you through everything."