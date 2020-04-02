Telford & Wrekin Council increasing fees to social care providers by 10 per cent

The authority said the move is to help with the pressure providers are under from the coronavirus pandemic and to further help Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

Social care providers are now facing increasing demand and higher costs as many are needing to recruit more staff because of the rise in demand, or due to shortages caused by sickness or other staff self-isolating.

Equally providers are having to meet the extra costs to equip their staff with personal protective equipment – over and above the masks being issued nationally – to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The council says it hopes that increasing the fees to contracted providers can also increase care home, domiciliary care and shared lives capacity in the borough, helping relieve some pressure on hospitals' bed spaces.

The temporary increase will be funded by an additional grant the council has received from Government.

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet lead for adult social care, said; “The care sector and its staff are absolutely vital and very valued partners in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, caring for some of the most at risk and vulnerable people in the community.

“That’s why we’re immediately giving them more financial certainty so that they’re as ready as possible to meet extra demand and costs while maintaining high quality care.”

The council says it is also supporting the sector by promoting a range social care job opportunities in the borough, particularly for people who may have lost work due the coronavirus pandemic.