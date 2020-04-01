Village hero makes it a 'better place' as community thanks him hard work

Since moving to Llanymynech from Lake Vyrnwy where he grew up, Duncan has been a staple of the community and his twin brother, Simon Borthwick, said he wanted to recognise his brother’s efforts to make the village a better place.

See also:

Working in the village shop and post office full-time, Duncan arranges a village-wide clean up each year in his spare time as well as running the youth club, which was dormant for over a year, as the kids begged him to get it going again.

Simon, who lives in a nearby village, said Duncan has a passion for the community and a drive to make it a better place.

Llanymynech residents taking part in the litter pick

“It is very humbling to see his popularity and drive to make Llanymynech a better community,” he said.

“The village would be a sad place if they ever lost him.

Advertising

“Every village needs someone as passionate as he is about his village. To quote his fiancé Paul Gardiner, “if the world had more people like Duncan Borthwick it would be a much lovelier place’.”

Duncan lifting spirits dressed as a minion at the litter pick

Duncan has been with Paul for around four years and the pair were due to get married at Powys Castle this year, however it was cancelled due to coronavirus and Duncan instead threw all his efforts into starting a support group.

“I have set up a support group in light of Covid-19 with Susan Walker,” said the 38-year-old. “We collect prescriptions, food bank parcels, do people’s shopping.”

He added he does things for the village because he loves the people.