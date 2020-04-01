‘Trying times’ for Ludlow foodbank staff

Bosses at Ludlow Foodbank said some volunteers were even getting dirty looks as they shopped in supermarkets and so they had to create lanyards for them to wear.

It comes as a new foodbank has been set up by volunteers in Bishop's Castle this week.

Volunteers at Cleobury Mortimer Foodbank have also been operating under a new joint system with the town's community scheme, to maximise volunteers.

Ruth Davies, who manages Ludlow Foodbank, said it is still very busy and the main issue is getting hold of stock.

"People are being really generous by donating food and money which is fantastic," she said.

"But we can still only get three of the same item at the supermarket like everybody else. Normally when we run low on stock I would put an online order in but at the moment we can't do that.

"What we have had to do is send out volunteers to try out different shops. Some said they were getting dirty looks and people watching them.

"Even people emptying collection boxes have had people say things to them."

To try and combat the confusion as to why the volunteers are buying a higher quantity of food, lanyards have been made for them to wear while shopping to explain the situation.

Ruth said it has been "quite trying" for the volunteers.

Ludlow Food bank co-ordinator Ruth Davies

In Bishop's Castle, a foodbank has been recently set up and is due to open its doors on Thursday, April 9.

Councillor Andy Stelman, who started the foodbank with other volunteers, said it is just another form of helping the community in these uncertain times.

"We are hoping that it will be a useful contribution to what is already a fantastic community response to get everybody through this crisis," he said.

"We are hoping to get some more volunteers to help out, we already have about six people. There has been a fantastic response to our plea for donations.

"One anonymous family gave us £500."

The foodbank will be open Monday's and Thursday's from 2pm to 4pm at the Methodist Hall.

Debbie Brown, volunteer at Cleobury Mortimer Foodbank, said they are still operating and have joined together with volunteers in the community.

She said: "We have been using the support network set up for the community coronavirus help scheme to aide us with volunteers.

"We have quite a robust directory of volunteers locally and joined that with existing volunteers at Cleobury Compassionate Communities and the church.

"So we have a healthy list of volunteers willing to shop for others or even walk their dog."

The main donation point for the town is now just inside the Lacon Childe School entrance.