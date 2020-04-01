Shropshire bikers urged to send in photos for charity's virtual Bike4Life ride out

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity had to postpone the event, which was due to celebrate its 10th anniversary, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It usually attracts more than 10,000 biking enthusiasts every year but bikers and motorcycle fans can now take part in a virtual version of the ride out from the comfort of their own homes.

Former British Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson, who was involved in last year's event, is encouraging people to take part.

Neil Hodgson Supports Bike4Life Virtual Ride Out

To take part, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is asking motorcyclists to send an image of themselves with their motorcycles, to bike4life@midlandsairambulance.com

The pictures will then be used to create a virtual ride out film which will go live via facebook.com/Bike4LifeFest and facebook.com/MidlandsAirAmbulance on April 26 – the original date the event had been due to take place.

It can be a photo you have already taken, as the charity is keen that people do not put themselves or others at risk but continue to follow all Government guidance. Full consent of the people in the photos will be needed.

The charity also has a prize available and anyone who submits a photo will be in with the chance of winning.

Former British Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson at last year's event

The prize is a goodie bag including merchandise from the charity’s Bike4Life clothing range, signed books from travel writer and biking enthusiast Zoë Cano and tickets for the next Motorcycle Live.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “The postponement of Bike4Life and other events means a loss of £200,000 to the charity, which would have funded 34 air ambulance and over 700 critical care car missions.

“On average, we undertake a mission involving a motorcyclist every four days, and subsequently the support we receive for our lifesaving cause from the biking community is tremendous.

"We therefore felt we couldn’t let the postponed Bike4Life date pass without marking it in a special way.”

Find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity at midlandsairambulance.com