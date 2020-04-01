Knife Angel to remain in Shropshire as UK tour postponed

The sculpture's nationwide tour has been put on hold while travel is restricted.

But bosses at the British Ironwork Centre, where the angel was made, say it will return and continue its journey in the future.

Currently in Telford, the Knife Angel, along with its programme of anti-knife crime workshops, had been due to move to Wolverhampton for the month of May before carrying on visiting towns and cities across Britain.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, said: "We were pleased to be able to keep the Knife Angel in Telford until the end of March.

"But with schools closed and people unable to get out and about it seemed sensible to bring the sculpture home and postpone future visits until things are back to normal.

"We are still in contact with those towns and cities who want to host the Knife Angel and will be discussing future dates when we know more about the lifting of restrictions."