Knife Angel to remain in Shropshire as UK tour postponed

By Sue Austin | Telford | Coronavirus | Published:

Shropshire's Knife Angel is returning to its home for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Knife Angel at Telford's Southwater

The sculpture's nationwide tour has been put on hold while travel is restricted.

But bosses at the British Ironwork Centre, where the angel was made, say it will return and continue its journey in the future.

Currently in Telford, the Knife Angel, along with its programme of anti-knife crime workshops, had been due to move to Wolverhampton for the month of May before carrying on visiting towns and cities across Britain.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, said: "We were pleased to be able to keep the Knife Angel in Telford until the end of March.

"But with schools closed and people unable to get out and about it seemed sensible to bring the sculpture home and postpone future visits until things are back to normal.

"We are still in contact with those towns and cities who want to host the Knife Angel and will be discussing future dates when we know more about the lifting of restrictions."

Coronavirus Health News Telford Local Hubs Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

