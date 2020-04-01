Help for domestic abuse victims in Shropshire during coronavirus crisis

Shropshire Council and partners across the county, are reassuring people living with, or worried about, domestic abuse that they can still get help.

Shropshire Safeguarding Partnership has put together some contact numbers and resources for people to access at what it says is a difficult time.

It says there are also ways to stop partners monitoring internet use at computerhope.com/issues/ch000510.htm and advice is available through safelives.org.uk, the UK-wide charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse.

The useful phone numbers and contacts are: Adult social care and safeguarding concerns - 0345 678 9044; safeguarding children - 0345 678 9021; housing - 0345 678 9005; Telford and Wrekin Family Connect – 01952 385385.

Out-of-hours emergency duty teams are: Shropshire - 0345 678 9040, Telford & Wrekin Council - 01952 676500.

Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) , 0300 303 1191 and Shropshire Domestic Abuse Helpline (24 hours), 0800 7831 359.

A special men's advice line is available on 0808 801 0327, while Galop - 0800 999 5428 - is a national helpline for lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people experiencing domestic abuse and the Forced Marriage Unit is 0207 008 015.