Fundraiser launched for Covid-19 protective equipment as Shropshire schools make their own donations

The online fundraiser has been set up by Tina Picken from Trench, Telford, on the gofundme website.

It says NHS staff at the hospitals in Telford and Shrewsbury "are quickly running out of protective suits and measures to keep themselves safe".

It continues: "As a result of this, we have managed to source a supplier who is willing to provide as many of the necessary items as he can.

"He is currently providing the items with a discount - each suit costs roughly £5, however, each NHS worker requires at least one a day in order to keep themselves and the public safe.

"A number of suits have already been purchased from our own pockets, however, this is nowhere enough to meet the sheer demand that is needed."

The fundraiser has raised more than £390 in a matter of days and is available at gofundme.com/f/protective-suits-for-the-nhs

Concerns about the supply of personal protective equipment in the county where raised during a briefing among MPs, council officials and health bosses earlier this week.

Meanwhile, schools have been playing their own part by donating equipment.

Concord College in Acton Burnell has been able to donate 6,000 surgical masks, as well as 130 pairs of safety specs and 24 boxes on non-latex gloves.

The masks, including 3,000 to Shropdoc, have been sent to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which in addition received the goggles and gloves donated from Concord College’s science stock.

Staff at the school have been voluntarily driving this equipment to healthcare establishments and have used contacts from other schools, students’ parents and Medical Futures Conference visiting professionals.

Head of lower school Rachel Coward inspired the idea of donating protective equipment.

Jeremy Kerslake, Concord vice principal and designated safeguarding lead, said: “There was a plea that came from the Guardian newspaper for school science departments to donate resources.

“Executive head and teacher from Oldbury Wells School, Sarah Godden, started trying to co-ordinate this as her husband is an A&E doctor at the Princess Royal.

"Corbet School were also providing some equipment.”

Barry Brown, head of science at Concord, said: “I dropped off most of the specs and all the gloves with Dr Herman who is an A&E consultant and came to our recent Medical Futures Conference.

“I also dropped off 15 sets of specs at Mytton Oak GP Surgery as they are waiting for an order of PPE which has been delayed.”

Ms Godden, from Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth, added: “NHS staff are currently operating with a risky shortage of goggles.

"Hospitals have loads of gloves, masks and gowns, but don’t usually use goggles.

“Therefore, they need them now and they have a short supply. "They are now needed in hospitals to protect staff treating CV patients.”