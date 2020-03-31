Use car parks residents urged

With most people now following the Government instruction to stay at home, Shropshire Council says many residential streets are now full of parked cars – making it hard for people to find somewhere to park near to their home on their return from work, especially in areas with terraced housing.

With all Shropshire Council car parks now free of charge until further notice, people are being urged to leave their vehicles in one of the car parks instead.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This is an opportunity for people to help their neighbours and communities by ensuring that parking spaces are available for those that most need them. Last week we made all Shropshire Council car parks free to use, to help our NHS staff, care workers and other key workers, and to help those to need to make essential journeys for food or medical reasons.

“However, it will help our key workers even further if people can keep on-street parking spaces free for those who need them most, and to park their vehicles in one of the council’s car parks. For example, if you live in Mountfields in Shrewsbury, you can now park for free in Frankwell car park instead. There are many similar examples in our other market towns.

“This will also help to reduce congestion and incidences of dangerous parking, due to the number of people now staying at home.”

To find your nearest Shropshire Council car park, go to www.shropshire.gov.uk/parking.