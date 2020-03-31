Menu

Don't give money to those on the streets - they are being cared for, says Shrewsbury Ark

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | Coronavirus | Published:

Shrewsbury Ark has urged people not to give money to people on the streets, saying they are being looked after during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shrewsbury Ark

With concerns about money harbouring the virus, the charity stressed that everyone was being cared for and that members of the public should contact Shrewsbury Ark via its website, Facebook or Twitter if they were concerned about anyone.

A number of homeless people are being put up at the Prince Rupert Hotel.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Ark said: "Thanks to the Shrewsbury Food Hub, the public's generosity, and the amazing staff at the Prince Rupert Hotel all our amazing residents are being served some amazing food.

"We are also providing take outs and food parcels to those we are aware of and in need."

