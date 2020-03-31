Oswestry Rotarians deliver prescriptions

Volunteers have teamed up with the Old Chapel Pharmacy in the town centre to help deliver prescriptions to vulnerable and elderly members of the community.

Cambrian Rotary spokesman, Mike Lade, said: "Like all pharmacies in the town, Old Chapel Pharmacy is somewhat overwhelmed by the rapid increase in the demand for the delivery of prescription to those in isolation.

Nadia Dimitrova and Councilor Paul Milner

"Cambrian Rotarians are stepping in to help take up the pressure on the stretched staff and driver to get the prescription to the customers with as little delay as possible."

He said the club was ready to welcome men and women aged 18 and above from the local community who wanted to be “people of action”. It usually meets at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings.

However at the moment anyone who would like to help should contact Mike on 01691 570917, info@oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk or see www.oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk