Financial support phone line launched by Powys Council

Set up in response to coronavirus, the dedicated line will help local residents and businesses with a wide range of financial queries.

The phone line 01597 826345 will be open every weekday from 9am until 4pm.

Councillor Aled Davies, cabinet member for finance, said: “I know many people are worrying about money at the moment, and our message is clear, we’re here to help. This new phone line will provide the kind of support and advice that’s much-needed at this challenging and uncertain time.

“The support options will also be available on the council’s website and will be regularly updated there, but we appreciate that sometimes it’s reassuring to speak to another person over the phone.

“I particularly hope it will bring help and comfort to those who are feeling alone, or without internet access, so please help us to share this number with them."

The councillor said that when someone calls the number, a trained team member will listen to their concerns and discuss what help is most suited to that individual’s needs. This could include various schemes to support businesses and employees, as well as ways to manage business rates bills.

“We can also advise on how to reduce council tax bills, discuss a range of benefits and grants, as well as help with money management and budgeting. The team on the other end of the phone will know what support is out there in your community and will be able to point you in the right direction," he added.

“If your money issues are more complex, we can arrange a suitable time to contact you confidentially."

The council is expecting a high volume of calls and is asking people to bear with the team as they work through these.

“It is crucial that people feel listened to and supported at this time, so whatever you need, we will do our best to help," said Councillor Davies.