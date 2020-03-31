Online meeting to discuss crisis

Cabinet members have invited the county’s two MPs, two Assembly Members and regional Assembly Members to an online meeting on Friday to discuss the pandemic.

Council leader Rosemarie Harris; “We want to share with our colleagues in the assembly and Westminster all that we are doing to protect and care for Powys residents during this pandemic.

"The council has acted quickly invoking its business continuity plans so that we could direct our efforts towards supporting social care and other business critical services such as refuse collection, homelessness and childcare provision for key workers.

“Friday’s meeting will give colleagues an opportunity to ask questions about the council’s response and raise any concerns. We will also consider how best we can work together over the coming months to do all that we can for our residents, businesses and communities during these challenging times.

"It is important at this time of national crisis that as politicians from all tiers of government we all work. I hope Friday’s meeting will be the first of many such events.”