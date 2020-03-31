No new Shropshire coronavirus deaths as toll for England rises by 367

The figures mean the total reported deaths from NHS England is now 1,651 since the outbreak.

There have been no further deaths in Shropshire, where 12 people have died so far at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, and another person at a Shrewsbury retirement complex.

Wales has announced a further seven deaths, taking the total in the country to 69. Public Health Wales does not provide a breakdown of the areas where patients have died.

NHS England said that 28 patients out of the 367, including a 19 year old, had not been suffering from underlying health conditions.

More coverage:

It comes as councils, police and custodians of parks, lakes, and other visitor attractions in Shropshire and Mid Wales have taken action to prevent people using them during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Lake Vyrnwy, one of the most picturesque areas in the region, residents have also made their feelings clear on people visiting the site. A series of signs have been set up that tell people, in no uncertain terms, that now is not the time to visit.

Advertising

Meanwhile, two drivers caught playing a game of cat and mouse in Telford in the early hours of the morning have had their cars seized by police.

On a lighter note, wild goats that have been ‘kidding around’ in Llandudno, North Wales, during the national lockdown have been captured on camera by a local resident.

A gang of goats has been spotted strolling around the deserted streets of the seaside town.