Newspaper deliveries provide a vital service, says Gavin Williamson

Mr Williamson hailed the "absolutely vital" role that newspapers play in conveying information about the disease.

He has moved to encourage people to take home deliveries as a way of adhering to the country's social distancing rules.

It comes after concerns were raised that some local councils were refusing to grant work permits for those who deliver papers and are under-18, while in some cases people with work permits were being stopped from making deliveries.

Many newspapers have become increasingly reliant on home deliveries during the crisis, due to restrictions placed on movement and people self-isolating at home.

South Staffordshire MP Mr Williamson, said: "It is really important that people are able to access local news to gain an understanding of what is going on in their area.

"Newspapers are are absolutely vital when it comes to reporting on some of the key messages that we all need to take on board so we can tackle this virus.

"I hope some clarity and guidance can be issued to make sure it is understood that newspaper deliveries can – and should – still take place.

"In order to stop the spread of this virus, what we all want to see is less people leaving the house and having to go to the shops.

"Home deliveries are an important part of this battle to keep people self-isolating."

The risk of contracting Covid-19 through a printed newspaper is believed to be infinitely small.