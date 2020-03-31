Ludlow GP practice and trust resolve row over Covid-19 protective equipment

A post on social media by Portcullis Surgery in Ludlow said one of its partners, Dr Catherine Beanland, had been told her services were "no longer required" by Ludlow Community Hospital following concerns she had raised.

It said she had been helping to lead Ludlow’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and advised the trust that "their response with respect to the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and appropriate isolation of possible Covid-19 patients has been dangerously lacking".

The message, which has since been taken down, said the trust had been "very slow to adopt these patient safety critical changes".

It also said that Dr Beanland had been taking the extra step of wearing PPE to the hospital but was told she was not following national guidance and was "frightening both patients and staff".

A meeting has since taken place between Dr Beanland and Dr Chris Targett from Portcullis Surgery and Dr Jane Povey, medical director of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital.

A joint statement from the trust and surgery said they would continue to work together.

It said: “Both Portcullis Surgery and Shropshire Community Health recognise that the safety of patients and staff is of paramount importance, and the effective use of PPE is central to that.

“Shropshire Community Health continues to adhere to all national guidance on the use of PPE but agrees that general practitioners working on community hospital wards should adopt additional infection control procedures given their greater exposure to patients in the community.

“Dr Beanland and Dr Targett have now been reassured and confirm that they are confident in the way the trust is implementing these guidelines at Ludlow Hospital.

“We look forward to continuing to work together in the interests of our patients during this challenging and escalating situation.”

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne welcomed the resolution.

Mr Dunne said: “I am very pleased to learn that this unfortunate issue has been satisfactorily resolved.

"This will maintain the continued full support of all NHS clinicians in Ludlow to helping look after patients in Ludlow and the surrounding area in all NHS settings at this critical time. Now is the time when we need to be working together to do all we can to beat this virus and save lives."

He joined the county's other MPs and local authority and NHS leaders in a briefing on Monday to discuss availability of PPE in the county.

Mr Dunne added: "We have contacted the Health Secretary to press for supplies of masks and gloves with sufficient availability for primary care, care home and other settings supporting the vulnerable, homeless and those shielding.”