Church Stretton market to open for ‘essentials’

Following "unacceptable" crowding on March 19, Church Stretton Town Council took the decision to suspend the town's Thursday market.

However, the town council has now negotiated with Shropshire Council for a special dispensation to use the large car park on Easthope Road (opposite the Co-op), to enable the two market traders of essential food supplies to continue to operate.

They will do so on Thursday, April 2, from 8am-11am.

This car park will be closed for general parking until after midday that day, but the other three car parks will still be available.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Town Council said: "To comply with the government instruction on social distancing and to minimise risk, the following requirements must be met. To purchase fruit and vegetables from market traders Billy and Michelle Simmons, residents are required to pre-order and pre-pay on 0777 358 0818 or pay in an envelope on the day.

"They will be allocated an hourly slot between 8am and 11am to collect their boxed order on foot or by car. The separate car queue will enable their box to be transferred directly into their car. Please note only these arrangements will be allowed; there will be no walk-up sales under any circumstances.

"To purchase fish from market traders Paul and Samantha Owen (0753 206 1838), residents can come by car or on foot. If coming by car, they will be required to first park in this car park and join the queue, then, one-by-one, to approach, select and purchase their fish from the fish van. Payment will be by cash, so gloves must be worn.

"The queues for these traders will be strictly marshalled by town council staff and volunteers in high-viz jackets, with police backing, because it is essential to maintain a two-metre distance between people at all times.

"If successful, this arrangement will be continued for the duration of this Covid-19 emergency. Failure to comply strictly with these requirements will trigger the immediate closure of the market.

"These extraordinary measures, although inconvenient, are in order to protect the well-being of all Church Stretton residents."