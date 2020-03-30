Menu

Advertising

Stagger shopping times and exercise away from town centre, plead Oswestry police

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Coronavirus | Published: | Last Updated:

Police in Oswestry have urged people to stagger they times the visit the town centre.

Church Street, Oswestry, on the first day of the new rules

Officers say there was a noticeable increase in the number of those on the streets today.

They said that people had ventured out not only to exercise but also to do their banking and visit the supermarkets and those food shops still open.

See also:

A spokesman said: "The people of Oswestry are doing well remaining indoors, but can we please remind people to take exercise away from town centre and public areas and also to stagger their shopping times.

"The town had way too many people on the streets today and this makes distancing difficult. These are tough times, but we can do this."

Coronavirus Health News Oswestry Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News