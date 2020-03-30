Advertising
Stagger shopping times and exercise away from town centre, plead Oswestry police
Police in Oswestry have urged people to stagger they times the visit the town centre.
Officers say there was a noticeable increase in the number of those on the streets today.
They said that people had ventured out not only to exercise but also to do their banking and visit the supermarkets and those food shops still open.
See also:
- Live coronavirus updates: Shropshire death toll reaches 13 as Prince Charles out of self-isolation
- Shropshire coronavirus: Who is supporting your community and how you can help
A spokesman said: "The people of Oswestry are doing well remaining indoors, but can we please remind people to take exercise away from town centre and public areas and also to stagger their shopping times.
"The town had way too many people on the streets today and this makes distancing difficult. These are tough times, but we can do this."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.