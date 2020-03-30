Stagger shopping times and exercise away from town centre, plead Oswestry police

Officers say there was a noticeable increase in the number of those on the streets today.

The people of oswestry are doing well remaining indoors, but can we please remind people to take excersise away from town centre and public areas and stagger their shopping times. The town had way too many today and makes distancing difficult. Tough times, but we can do it. — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) March 30, 2020

They said that people had ventured out not only to exercise but also to do their banking and visit the supermarkets and those food shops still open.

A spokesman said: "The people of Oswestry are doing well remaining indoors, but can we please remind people to take exercise away from town centre and public areas and also to stagger their shopping times.

"The town had way too many people on the streets today and this makes distancing difficult. These are tough times, but we can do this."