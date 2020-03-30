Shropshire community-based care scheme suspended for at least three months

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group's care closer to home programme aims to improve the health and social care outcomes for people over the age of 65.

It intends to help people get the right care and support they need before becoming ill so that they stay well for longer and avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

It brings health, mental health, social care, dementia and living support to people in their communities, and into people’s own homes.

But the scheme has now been suspended for at least three months.

Shropshire CCG says a review will take place in June to determine when work can recommence.

A message posted on the CCG's website says: "In recognition of the growing pressures our health and social care colleagues are under in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the decision has been made to suspend the Shropshire Care Closer to Home Programme with immediate effect.

"This will be for a period of three months with a review scheduled at the end of June to determine when work can recommence.

"As everyone can appreciate, it is now essential that all our health and social care colleagues are deployed to help as many people as possible during this difficult time."

The scheme led to frailty intervention teams being based in Shropshire's A&Es.

They are small specialist groups that provide a fast-track service to get frailer patients over 75 quickly assessed, treated and discharged safely back into their homes or an appropriate care setting.

A team of health and social care professionals have also been testing out a new way of reaching people sooner and providing care and support in a different way.

The teams have been tasked with developing tailored care plans by pulling information from across health and social care providers.

The care could include living support as well as nursing and therapy.