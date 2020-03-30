Parish meetings postponed

Until last week the law required town and parish councils to hold the public get-togethers in March, April or May, but the Coronavirus Act relaxes this restriction.

Newport Town Council mayor Peter Scott said he hoped their annual meeting could be held in June.

Other councils across Telford and Wrekin have postponed up-coming meetings, and re-arranged meeting times will be published when known.

Cllr Scott, who also represents Newport North and West on Telford and Wrekin Council, said: “We always impress on the people that the annual meeting is their meeting and we invite speakers that reflect most complaints.

“This year it was to be Harper Adams University, Telford and Wrekin Council and the police.

“We generally get a good audience. They air their concerns and we try to get the experts to answer.”

He said annual meetings had particular value in the town council calendar, with a normal attendance of “about 60”, compared to regular monthly town council meetings which are “lucky to get a couple”.

He said the postponement wouldn’t have any effect on day-to-day council business, and he is in daily contact with the town clerk.

Other local councils have cancelled or postponed meetings. For example, Wrockwardine Parish Council’s planned April 8 meeting is off, while Wellington Town Council called off its full session on March 10 as well as two committee meetings later in the month.

The 1972 Local Government Act currently required parish councils in England to hold a parish meetings – where any elector of the area is entitled to speak – between March 1 and June 1.

The 2020 Coronavirus Act passed both houses of parliament last week received royal assent on March 25, coming into force immediately. It provisions include granting the government the discretionary power to limit or suspend public gatherings, and allow local authorities to make their own decisions about the dates, venue, frequency and manner of their meetings.

It also allows elections that were due to be held between now and May 5 next year to be delayed. By-elections for borough and parish council seats in Donnington, which were due to be contested on April 2, will be affected by this, as well as England-wide local elections that were due on Thursday, May 7.