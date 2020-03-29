MPs, council and health chiefs to hold talks on coronavirus preparations

A conference call is due to be held tomorrow morning between bosses at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Shropshire and Telford Clinical Commissioning Groups, the county's MPs and leaders of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils.

Shrewsbury Daniel Kawczynski called for the talks, saying he wanted to unite the county to fight collectively for patients facing the virus.

Sincere thanks to the incredibly hard working team @sathNHS I have organised for all Shropshire MPs & Council Leaders to have conference call on Monday with our Trust & CCGs to evaluate our state of preparedness & what additional support needs to be flagged up with @DHSCgovuk — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) March 28, 2020

He says it will be an opportunity to lobby Government if there are shortfalls detected in any areas.

Mr Kawczynski said: "I've reached out to the leader of Telford council, we've had numerous telephone conversations; what we've agreed to do is set aside our political differences, set aside our Shrewsbury and Telford rivalries and act as one in ensuring that all the MPs come together, both leaders of the councils, the trust and the CCGs, to look collectively at how our local NHS trust is getting ready for this virus; what state they are in in preparing for extra beds, extra staff and all the other things they require in order to be absolutely ready for this virus when and if it comes in significant numbers to Shropshire. To evaluate that and then as Shropshire come collectively to lobby Government if we perceive there to be any deficiencies or any shortfalls whatsoever in our trust's ability to be ready to look after patients."