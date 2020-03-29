Emergency accommodation available for rough sleepers in Telford

The borough’s rough sleepers task force, which is made up of Telford & Wrekin Council, Maninplace and STAY Telford, says the emergency accommodation will allow those who are rough sleeping to get off the streets and self isolate in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rent guarantees have also been agreed with landlords who are accommodating rough sleepers across the borough.

Anyone who is aware of any rough sleepers are asked to call 01952 248248.

Telford & Wrekin Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, transport & infrastructure, said: "It is vital we support everyone to stop the spread of this virus including anyone who is vulnerable, such as people who, without accommodation, may be at greater risk.

“We have always provided an excellent service for those rough sleeping with the help of our partners, even before the crisis but now with extra Government funding we hope to continue these efforts past this crisis.

"No one needs to live on the streets, there is a bed for everyone.”