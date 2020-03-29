Advertising
Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council leader writes to residents about support on offer
The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has written to residents in the borough offering advice about the support the authority can offer during the coronavirus outbreak.
In the letter, Councillor Shaun Davies says coronavirus has "created the most challenging and difficult time for all of us".
He says seeing how communities have come together is "heartening".
The letter says a new community support helpline has been set up for people who may not have family, friends or neighbours able to help them.
People can call 01952 382030. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm and weekends from 9am-1pm.
It goes on to say there is financial advice and assistance available, including the ability to take a two-month council tax holiday.
The council says it has also delivered more than 27,000 meals to children across the borough, who usually receive free school dinners, over the past week.
People can check their eligibility for the support scheme at orlo.uk/4ZKu3
Read the letter in full at https://indd.adobe.com/view/cd997bfc-6211-4859-932d-e7cc9f27bb68
