Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council leader writes to residents about support on offer

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Coronavirus | Published:

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has written to residents in the borough offering advice about the support the authority can offer during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, Councillor Shaun Davies says coronavirus has "created the most challenging and difficult time for all of us".

He says seeing how communities have come together is "heartening".

The letter says a new community support helpline has been set up for people who may not have family, friends or neighbours able to help them.

People can call 01952 382030. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm and weekends from 9am-1pm.

It goes on to say there is financial advice and assistance available, including the ability to take a two-month council tax holiday.

The council says it has also delivered more than 27,000 meals to children across the borough, who usually receive free school dinners, over the past week.

People can check their eligibility for the support scheme at orlo.uk/4ZKu3

Read the letter in full at https://indd.adobe.com/view/cd997bfc-6211-4859-932d-e7cc9f27bb68

Coronavirus Health News Telford Local Hubs Politics
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

