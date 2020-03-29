Coronavirus: Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard in call to help pharmacists

It comes amid reports that there has been a global shortage of protective equipment.

Mr Pritchard said pharmacists were seeing unprecedented levels of enquiries and footfall.

He said: "Community pharmacists are very much on the frontline, just like hospital staff, care workers and GP surgeries, yet they appear forgotten.

"I have asked the local clinical care commissioning group to ensure local pharmacists are not forgotten as local PPE kit is distributed."

Mr Pritchard said the protective equipment should also be rolled out to police officers and school staff.

He added: "After NHS staff, school staff and police officers also needed more protection."

