Coronavirus: LIVE updates as PM warns things will get worse before they get better

In a letter being sent to 30 million households, the Prime Minister will urge residents to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

It comes as the Department of Health said on Saturday that a total of 1,019 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, as of 5pm on Friday, up from 759 the day before - a rise of 260.

There are now 17,089 confirmed cases in the UK.

More than 100 coronavirus patients have now died across the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire.

A further 21 people in the region were yesterday confirmed to have died after testing positive for Covid-19 as the UK death toll increased by 150 in a day for the first time.

The trust running Shropshire's major hospitals confirmed yesterday that another patient had died who tested positive for coronavirus,

The man, who was in his 90s, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Thursday. He is the fifth person to die in the county after testing positive for Covid-19.

Breakdown of new Midlands deaths:

Twelve at University Birmingham Hospital Trust

Five at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

Three at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust

Two at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

One at Dudley NHS Trust

One at University North Midlands NHS (Staffs)

One in Worcestershire

