Menu

Advertising

Usually bustling Ironbridge now eerily quiet - with pictures

By Ian Harvey | Ironbridge | Coronavirus | Published:

Sunny weather usually brings crowds to Ironbridge, but with the warnings over coronavirus, the busy Wharfage is eerily empty.

Ironbridge, which would normally be bustling with day trippers and tourists, has been empty during the last few days

A lone dog walker on the Iron Bridge

During the lockdown tree surgeon Steve cuts up a fallen tree in Dale End Park in Ironbridge in Shropshire that fell last month during the flooding from the River Severn

A strapped-up set of swings in the council-owned children's park at Dale End in Ironbridge

A car park payment machine covered over by the council in Ironbridge

Businesses are being hit hard, both by having to close and by an uncertainty as to when all this will be over.

Richard Eley, who runs a number of businesses in Ironbridge, including Eley’s pork pie shop and the Darby’s 1779 tea room, said: “The trade with residents and business has basically dropped off a cliff. The worrying thing is we don’t know where the bottom is so we’re all in freefall at the minute – but we’re all in it together.”

Mr Eley himself has been self-isolating for over a week. He urged everyone to “wash their hands, stay safe, stay at home and protect the NHS”.

More coverage:

Coronavirus Health News Business Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News