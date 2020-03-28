Usually bustling Ironbridge now eerily quiet - with pictures

Businesses are being hit hard, both by having to close and by an uncertainty as to when all this will be over.

Richard Eley, who runs a number of businesses in Ironbridge, including Eley’s pork pie shop and the Darby’s 1779 tea room, said: “The trade with residents and business has basically dropped off a cliff. The worrying thing is we don’t know where the bottom is so we’re all in freefall at the minute – but we’re all in it together.”

Mr Eley himself has been self-isolating for over a week. He urged everyone to “wash their hands, stay safe, stay at home and protect the NHS”.

