Usually bustling Ironbridge now eerily quiet - with pictures
Sunny weather usually brings crowds to Ironbridge, but with the warnings over coronavirus, the busy Wharfage is eerily empty.
Businesses are being hit hard, both by having to close and by an uncertainty as to when all this will be over.
Richard Eley, who runs a number of businesses in Ironbridge, including Eley’s pork pie shop and the Darby’s 1779 tea room, said: “The trade with residents and business has basically dropped off a cliff. The worrying thing is we don’t know where the bottom is so we’re all in freefall at the minute – but we’re all in it together.”
Mr Eley himself has been self-isolating for over a week. He urged everyone to “wash their hands, stay safe, stay at home and protect the NHS”.
