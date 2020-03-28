Advertising
Thomas Telford playing it safe
Standing guard over the pools and keeping watch over the courts, Thomas Telford usually doesn’t have much to worry about.
But even Telford’s most famous statue, at Telford Square between the town centre and Bridge Retail Park, knows when it’s time to play it safe.
This picture, taken by the Star’s Jamie Ricketts, is a reminder that we all have to do our bit in the fight against coronavirus. As such, our county’s politicians are leading the way, putting aside past squabbles.
All of Shropshire’s MPs, as well as leaders of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire councils, will take part in a telephone conference with health bosses so the hospitals have everything they need.
Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury, said: “We have challenged each other over many years on Shrewsbury v Telford provision of A&E Services.
“Now is time to come together to ensure our clinicians have everything they need.”
Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Lets ensure we are Shropshire United!”
